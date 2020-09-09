Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 2 days on, car that injured Panchkula traffic cop yet to be traced

2 days on, car that injured Panchkula traffic cop yet to be traced

Incident took place when victim was crossing the road while on duty

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Even after two days have passed since a speeding car injured a traffic cop in Panchkula, police are yet to identify the vehicle.

The complainant, special police officer Chandra Bhan, said the accident took place around 7pm when the victim, SPO Raj Kumar, was crossing the road while on duty near Welcomhotel Bella Vista in Sector 5.

He added that the speeding car coming from Hafed chowk hit Kumar and sped away towards Shakti Bhawan.

The cop was injured badly and taken to civil hospital and then shifted to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The case was registered at Sector 5 police station on Tuesday.



“We will probably trace the offending vehicle by tomorrow,” police said.

