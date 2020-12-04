2 dead, 82 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Two died while 82 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The virus has so far claimed 909 lives in the district and infected 23,161 people. As many as 918 people are still battling the disease and 246 have been sent for home quarantine in the last 24 hours.

The deceased include a 56-year-old male from Balloke village and 47-year-old woman from Sherpur Kalan.

Capt Sandhu tests +ve

Political adviser to Punjab chief minister Captain Sandeep Sandhu has also tested positive for Covid.

Sharing the information through his social media account, he said that he contracted the virus on November 27, and is currently admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.