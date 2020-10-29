Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 2 deaths, 332 cases reported in Himachal

2 deaths, 332 cases reported in Himachal

205 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,179

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Two more Covid-related deaths were reported in Himachal on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 295, officials said.

A 58-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Sirmaur while a 94-year-old woman died in Kangra district. As many as 332 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday and the state’s tally climbed to 21,149. Of these, 2,646 cases are active. Meanwhile, 205 patients also recovered, taking the total recoveries to 18,179.

Of the total cases, 88 have been reported in Mandi, 72 in Shimla , 38 in Kullu, 28 in Kinnaur, 27 in Kangra, 24 in Solan, 22 in Bilaspur, 11 in Sirmaur, seven each in Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur, six in Chamba and two in Una district.

With 3,584 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by Kangra (2,965), Mandi (2,789), Shimla (2,367), Sirmaur (2,245), Una (1,519), Kullu (1,390), Bilaspur (1,245), Hamirpur (1,210), Chamba (1,115) and Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur (330 each).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Oct 29, 2020 00:59 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

PDP, Panthers Party stage protests against new land laws
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Six cases of cheating reported in Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Himachal’s buyback policy for plastic yields positive result
Oct 29, 2020 00:44 IST
4.6-acre housing project site in Sector 77 fetched for ₹100 crore
Oct 29, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.