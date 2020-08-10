Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 2 deaths in Dera Bassi take Mohali Covid-19 fatalities to 21

2 deaths in Dera Bassi take Mohali Covid-19 fatalities to 21

The deceased included a 38-year-old man from Mubarakpur and a 70-year-old from Preet Nagar while new cases were reported from Dera Bassi sub-division, Mohali and Kharar

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:39 IST

By Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Mohali

With 21 persons recovering, the number of active cases is 649 in Mohali district. (HT Photo/For representation only)

Two more Covid-19 deaths in Dera Bassi took Mohali’s fatalities on Monday to 21, even as 76 new cases pushed up the count to 1,385.

The deceased included a 38-year-old man from Mubarakpur and a 70-year-old from Preet Nagar. The former was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Chandigarh on July 22 and had brain surgery. The latter, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula on August 5.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, said the bodies were cremated as per protocol and supervised by health officials.

Of the new cases, 40 were from the Dera Bassi sub-division, 23 from Mohali and 13 from Kharar.



Also, 21 persons had recovered, bringing down the number of active patients to 649 in the district.

Till date, 715 persons have recovered, while 21 have lost their lives in the last four months.

