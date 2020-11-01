Sections
2 Haryana residents among 3 held with 24g heroin in Kullu

The trio were caught by a team patrolling the area

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/shimla

(Representative Image )

Three people, including two Haryana residents, were arrested with 24g heroin in Kullu district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Vinod ,27, and Vikram Singh, 25, are residents of Kaithal and Sukrit Sharma, 21, is a resident of Kahala village, Kullu.

A police team patrolling the area near Raison on Bandrol Jaula Mod link road searched the three people who were sitting under a tree and found the heroin inside a transparent polythene and an electronic scale.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said an investigation was underway. A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

