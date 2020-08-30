2 held for burglary in Chandigarh

Sections
The accused allegedly made off with electronic and household items worth ₹1 lakh from two properties in the Industrial Area on July 23, August 2

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT File)

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly burglarising two properties in the Industrial Area on July 23 and August 2. The accused reportedly made off with electronic and household items worth ₹1 lakh.

The accused, Rinku, 20, and Yogesh, 20, are residents of Maloya. They are both labourers.

On July 23, they allegedly broke into a property in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and stole a 32-inch LED TV, two wall clocks, one induction cooker, one pen stand, one extension board and a mouse. Police said that they had broken into a plot in Industrial Area, Phase 2, and stolen a cooler, 12 cooler motors and a screwdriver on August 2.

The accused were preparing to sell the stolen items when they were stopped at a checkpoint near the Maloya Bus Stand.



The accused will be produced in court on Monday. Rinku is also a person of interest in a burglary that took place in 2019.

