2 held for Sangrur village sacrilege

A number of Sikh organisations, however, protested in the town on Wednesday, claiming that the accused needed to be strictly punished, and alleged a cover-up was attempted

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sangrur police have arrested two persons for an incident of sacrilege reported from Gaggarpur village, around 12km from district headquarters on May 19, on Wednesday. “We have arrested Mall Singh and Charanjit Singh, who had previously been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs),” said Rakesh Kumar, Sadar SHO, Sangrur.

Bachittar Singh, president Granthi Ragi Sabha Sangrur, claimed that the sacrilege happened during an altercation between granthi Charanjit Singh and a villager, Mall Singh, in the village gurdwara. He claimed a weapon one of them used against another ended up tearing the pages of the holy book.

