2 held with 251 country, English liquor bottles in Shimla

Two persons were arrested with 251 bottles of country and English liquor in Dhalli, which is around 5km away from the district headquarters, on Monday.

The accused are Shyam Lal, of Amwla village, Kangra, and Keshav Ram, of Jubbal, Shimla.

As many as 160 375ml bottles and 91 750ml bottles were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized the liquor from a room in Dhalli and arrested the two men.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.

A case was registered under Section 39(A) of the Himchal Pradesh Excise Act.