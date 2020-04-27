Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 2 held with 251 country, English liquor bottles in Shimla

2 held with 251 country, English liquor bottles in Shimla

As many as 160 375ml bottles and 91 750ml bottles were seized

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Two persons were arrested with 251 bottles of country and English liquor in Dhalli, which is around 5km away from the district headquarters, on Monday.

The accused are Shyam Lal, of Amwla village, Kangra, and Keshav Ram, of Jubbal, Shimla.

As many as 160 375ml bottles and 91 750ml bottles were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized the liquor from a room in Dhalli and arrested the two men.



Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation.

A case was registered under Section 39(A) of the Himchal Pradesh Excise Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Ludhiana childline received 200 distress calls in first month of lockdown
Apr 28, 2020 02:17 IST
Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.