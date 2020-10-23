2 members of Kali Shooter gang held, arms recovered

Sections
Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two members of Kali Shooter gang were arrested by the crime branch of the police on Wednesday with a .32 bore pistol, another countrymade pistol and four live cartridges near Sector-50 sports complex. They were presented in a court, which sent them to police remand for the next three days.

As per the police, they had received a tip-off about the movement of two youths affiliated with the gang. A naka was set up which the duo tried to avoid when they were coming in a Mahindra Thar. However, they couldn’t escape.

The accused are Summy, 23, who is currently staying at Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur’s Pabhat, but hails from Jagatpura village in Mohali, and Shiv Shankar alias Sonu, 22, also from Jagatpura.

Police officials said that both are members of Kali Shooter gang and have criminal history. Summy was involved in an attempt to murder case and a rioting case, FIR of which is registered at the Sohana police station. Shiv Shankar also has a murder bid case registered against him there, they added.

Kali Shooter gang’s kingpin is Ravinder alias Kali Rajput, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had helped Bishnoi flee the police custody in January 2015 in Banur. His name had cropped up in an extortion case following the kidnapping of a Burail hotelier in December 2017.

At least five cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder hare already registered against him in various tricity police station.

