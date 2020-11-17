2 men robbed at knifepoint, woman’s jewellery, purse snatched in Chandigarh

Three incidents of robbery, two at knifepoint, were reported in Chandigarh on Monday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A courier delivery boy was robbed of his mobile phone and another man of his purse, both at knifepoint, while an autorickshaw driver snatched his woman passenger’s jewellery and purse in southern sectors of Chandigarh on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

An autorickshaw driver taking Mundi Kharar resident Pushpa Devi, 55, to Phase 6 in Mohali grabbed and fled with her gold chain, ring and earrings she was wearing besides her purse with Rs 10,000 and mobile phone when they reached Paddy Mandi Chowk near the grain market in Sector 39.

Acting on the complaint by Devi, who runs a shop in Sector 39, a case under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.

Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Sector 16 in Panchkula and a courier with an online delivery firm, complained to the police that a man sat on his motorcycle, while he was in Sector 41 to collect a parcel, and pressed a knife against his back.

He then asked Singh to drive to Sector 40, and once there, got off the motorcycle and fled with Singh’s mobile phone. Police have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC at the Sector-39 police station.

Vinod Kumar, 30, a resident of Buterla village in Sector 41, who sets up tent houses for a living, said he was urinating behind a petrol pump at Sector 39 when a man, also at knifepoint, asked him to hand over his purse, which had Rs 1,500 in cash. A case under Section 392 of the IPC was registered at the Sector-39 police station. No arrest has been made in the three cases.