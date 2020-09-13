2 more doctors get Covid, Mohali Civil Hospital staff strength down by 50%

More than 50% staff have been infected in Mohali Civil Hospital in Phase-6. (HT Photo)

Two more doctors of the Civil Hospital in Phase-6 tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total count of infected staff to 20. As it has 40 employees on its rolls, the hospital, a designated Covid-19 centre, is now running with just 50% employees.

Only one doctor is managing a 100 patients, it has been learnt.

The hospital’s list of doctors infected in the past one week include Dr Sandeep Singh, Dr Shivani, Dr Meena, who has resigned, and Dr Megha (no surnames have been given). All of them were on Covid-19 duty for sampling, treatment and shifting of patients.

With this, staff is struggling to cope in a hospital that has 400 persons visiting every day for Covid-19 tests in addition to over a 1,000 seeking treatment for other ailments.

Bolstering staff strength looks unlikely at the moment as seven new doctors appointed last month have yet to join.

Dr Manjit Singh, Mohali civil surgeon, has said some staff members from the field will join the hospital. “ We have already written to the authorities concerned for new doctors. We will manage,” he adds.

Staff struggling to cope

“There is only one doctor per shift to attend to more than a 100 patients. It’s easier to handle the rush in the morning, given that a number of students are interning with us, but a lone doctor has to handle 100-odd patients at night,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

Though a 200-bed hospital requires at least 10 nursing sisters (head nurses), this hospital has been making do with just one since its primary health centre days before it was upgraded to a hospital.

The lone nurse has to take care of her duties and oversee the work of safai karamcharis as well.

“Only one nurse has remained, it’s just that the beds have increased from 20 to 200,” said the doctor.

Also, though the hospital has 27 authorised posts of Class IV employees, it has only 15 with one away on deputation. “Sometimes we have to ask for help from a gardener or a safai sewak to do a patient’s dressing during an emergency,” said a staff member requesting anonymity.