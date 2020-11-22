2 more students test positive in Jhajjar

As many as 207 students have tested positive in nine districts so far — 75 were found infected in Rewari, 46 in Jind, 36 in Jhajjar, 15 in Charkhi Dadri, 13 in Kaithal, 12 in Panipat, six in Hisar, three in Rohtak and one in Karnal. (HT File Photo )

A day after the state government announced closure of schools till November 30 in the wake of 207 students testing positive across Haryana, two more students tested positive in Jhajjar on Saturday.

The samples of 1,718 students from Karnal and Jhajjar were collected two days ago, of which two returned positive, a health official said. “The samples of 483 students were collected in Jhajjar, of which two tested positive. None of the 1,235 students tested in Karnal had contracted the virus,” he said.

No student was found positive in Bhiwani though the report of 89 students is pending,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, Bhiwani’s nodal officer for Covid. The report of over 350 students in Hisar is also pending.

Dr Sanjay Dahiya, chief medical officer, Jhajjar, said, “After today’s report, different stakeholders including teachers, parents, children and the administration heaved a sigh of relief. We have collected over 2,500 samples , of which only 36 tested positive. All the infected students are asymptomatic. All contacts of the infected students have been quarantined and the schools are being sanitised,” Dahiya said.

However, health department officials said the number of infected students and teachers may go up as the samples of all students have not been tested.

“Everyday we hear students are testing positive, which has parents worried. Now, all of us have to get ourselves tested to ensure that the infection has not spread to the entire family,” said one Praveen Kumar of Nilokheri, whose son had been attending the school regularly before November 20.

Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said, “After students from the district tested positive, samples of all students, their family members and friends are being collected for testing.”