2 prisoners escape from Sangrur jail

Two prisoners escaped from the district jail in Sangrur when they were working in fields within the prison complex on Thursday.

The prisoners have been identified as Gurdarshan Singh of Mubarakpur Chungan village near Malerkotla and Sandeep Singh of Bangan village in Moonak tehsil.

Police said Gurdarshan was convicted of killing Harkirat Singh, 50, husband of Manpreet Kaur, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch from Mubarakpur Chungan village in 2017. Sandeep was serving a sentence for attempt to murder.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said both prisoners were sent to the fields on the jail premises around 3pm and they managed to flee by dodging the security guard.

“We are taking details from jail department and an FIR is being lodged against them. An alert has been sounded and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the DSP.

Sangrur jail superintendent Balwinder Singh could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated phone calls. However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said jail department will inquire into the incident and act according to the findings.