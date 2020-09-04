2 protests defy Panchkula DC’s order, one FIR

PTI candidates, demanding cancellation of the recruitment exam held on August 23, outside the Haryana Staff Selection Commission office in Sector 2, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As many as 150 physical training instructor (PTI) candidates were booked on Thursday for defying the Panchkula deputy commissioner’s order against holding protests amid the surging Covid-19 cases .

A protest was also organised by over 70 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) outside the Haryana education department. But, no case was registered in this regard till the filing of the report.

Held under the banner of the Haryana Sharirik Shikshan Sangarsh Samiti, the first protest saw PTI candidates demanding that the recruitment examination held on August 23 be cancelled as “the paper was leaked” and an inquiry be marked by a sitting judge of the high court.

The ABVP was protesting against fee hike at higher educational institutes and their refusal to refund excess fee charged.

Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa said, “We have registered an FIR against the PTI committee leader and 150 others under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Act. They have joined the investigation and a report will be submitted in a few days.”

About action taken against the ABVP, he said, “Most of our police personnel was dealing with the teachers’ protest. The station house officer of the Sector 5 station told me that the FIR against ABVP leaders is being processed.”

On his part, Sector-5 SHO inspector Lalit Kumar said, “We have registered one case, but will check the guidelines of the Epidemic Act before registering a case against the ABVP members.”

“The protest was held under the leadership of Sumit Jalgaan, state executive, ABVP. We want all institutes to refund excess fees charged from students,” said Purnoor, media convener, ABVP, Panchkula. She said they got assurance from a senior officer of the education department that their demands will be met by September 15.

On violation of the DC’s orders, she said, “We have taken necessary permission. Also, we were not the only ones to hold protests in the city today.”

On August 28, through an official statement, the Panchkula DC had prohibited protests in the district amid the Covid-19 pandemic.