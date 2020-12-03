Sections
2 wanted for ₹3.4 lakh robbery land in police net in Ludhiana

On October 9, the car-borne accused had hit the victim’s scooter and after he fell made away with the vehicle and cash

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three of the accomplices had been arrested on October 19. (Representative Image )

Two months after a fabric trader’s manager was robbed of ₹3.42 lakh and a scooter, two of the perpetrators were arrested and a pistol and two sharp-edged weapons were recovered from them.

The two accused —Shubham of Kakowal Road and Deepak of Sarpanch Colony — had been on the run, while three of their accomplices —Gurpreet Singh of Bawa Colony, Sanjiv Kumar of Anandpuri and Mohit Sharma of Vishwakarma Colony — had already been arrested on October 19.

Division Number 6 station house officer inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said Shubham had surrendered himself before the court of judicial magistrate Himanshu Arora on December 1. The court had remanded him two days in police custody. The interrogation led to the arrest of Deepak from his house on Thursday and the seizure of the weapons used to commit the crime that had been buried under a tree near Gurudwara Ganga Ghat.

Police said the accused had left the city to evade arrest but had returned shortly after.



The accused had committed the robbery at Gill Road near the Advanced Training Institute (ATI) on October 9.

The car-borne robbers had hit the victim’s scooter and after he fell, they made away with the scooter containing the cash. They also injured the victim using sharp-edged weapons and threatened him with a pistol before fleeing.

A case under Sections 394 (injuring the victim while committing robbery), 201 (hiding evidence), 411 (retaining stolen property), 324 ( voluntarily causing hurt ) of the Indian Penal Code and different sections of the Arms Act was lodged against unidentified robbers at the Division Number 6 Police Station.

