2 women demand extra ration, booked after scuffle with police

2 women demand extra ration, booked after scuffle with police

Police said Kashmiri (45) and her daughter Ishrat (21) collected ration Friday but turned up again on Saturday saying they had not been given enough and needed more.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two women have been booked by Chandigarh police for a confrontation with policewomen at Sector 56. (Sourced)

Two women from Palsora village were booked for misbehaving with policewomen at the Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 56 on Saturday after they demanded extra ration despite collecting their quota a day before.

When UT officials objected to this they got into a scuffle with the women constables stationed there to maintain order and were arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police have registered a case under sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station.

Kashmiri and Ishrat were presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

