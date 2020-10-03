Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 2 years after revenue officer’s murder in Ludhiana, 5 accused booked for duping him of ₹35 lakh

2 years after revenue officer’s murder in Ludhiana, 5 accused booked for duping him of ₹35 lakh

Albel Singh had gone missing on October 18, 2018, his body was found in a canal near Sangowal Village

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two years after the murder of a revenue officer, police on Saturday booked the murder accused for forging his signatures and withdrawing ₹ 35 lakh from his bank account .

Police have booked Vir Aakarshit Moudgill of Harkrishan Nagar, Ludhiana; Nidhi of Zirakpur, Mohali; Karan Kapoor of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh; Raoneet Chopra of Amritsar and Saba Khan of Sudhar, Ludhiana. The five are accused of murdering Kanungo (revenue officer) Albel Singh in November 2018.

Moudgill, who was a banker, has been arrested for kidnapping and murdering Albel, while the other four are yet to be arrested. Nidhi and Saba were also bankers.

Albel’s son, Gurpreet Singh of Bulara village, told the police that ₹35 lakh was withdrawn from his father’s account after faking his signature. “My father had come in contact with the accused in 2016. When he complained about the missing money, the accused promised to return it but kidnapped and murdered my father instead,” said Gurpreet.

Moudgill and his cousin Kamal Joshi had been arrested for murdering and dumping Albel’s body in a canal near Sangowal Village in November, 2018. Albel had gone missing on October 18, 2018.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forging valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(knowingly using a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.