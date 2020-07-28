₹20,000 robbed from petrol pump employee in Ludhiana

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed Rs 20,000 from a petrol pump employee in Kothe Pona village on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Rajinder Kumar.

He said that at around 11.30am, two men on a motorcycle turned up at the petrol pump and stood near him. When he asked why they were there, the accused said they are waiting for their friend.

He added that the two men snatched a bag containing Rs 20,000 from him and fled. The victim informed the police, following which deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dilbagh Singh and inspector Nidhan Singh reached the spot and initiated investigation.



The DSP added that the accused have been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump and police are trying to identify the accused.

A case has been lodged against unidentified accused at Raikot (sadar) police station.

