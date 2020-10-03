Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 20,000 to appear for UPSC prelims in Chandigarh today

20,000 to appear for UPSC prelims in Chandigarh today

Around 50 centres, including various government schools and colleges, have been designated for the examination

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

More than 20,000 students from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services preliminary examination to be held in the city on Sunday.

Around 50 centres, including various government schools and colleges, have been designated for the examination, which will be conducted in two slots—9.30am to 11.30am, and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry will begin an hour before the exam commences.

Though the exam was supposed to be held on May 31, it was postponed in the wake of the Covid lockdown. However, standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.