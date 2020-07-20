Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 20 cases in Chandigarh, source of infection unclear in nine cases

20 cases in Chandigarh, source of infection unclear in nine cases

With 30 more recoveries, the number of discharged people have crossed 500 mark to reach 518, while 12 have succumbed to the virus.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The city still has 207 active cases. (HT File Photo)

Twenty fresh cases of Covid-19 cases were reported from Chandigarh on Monday, taking the tally to 739, of which 207 are active. With 30 more recoveries, the number of discharged people have crossed 500 mark to reach 518, while 12 have succumbed to the virus.

Among the new cases, the source of infection of nine cases is unclear. These include: Six males aged between 29 and 70 from Dadumajra, Sector 45, Sector 29, Sector 61, Sector 49 and Sector 40); two women aged 45 from Bapu Dham Colony and a woman from Sector 22.

Three males of a Dhanas family aged 17, 25 and 53 have contracted infection from a family member. Three members of a Daria family, including a 4-year-old boy, too contracted the virus from a family member.

From Daria, two more people from a same family were also diagnosed with Covid. They also contracted the infection from a family member.



A 25-year-old woman from Sector 7 was found positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with a patient in her family.

A man and a woman from Manimajra, who had visited Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), were found infected with Covid-19. A 23-year-old woman from Sector 63 contracted the contagion from a patient in Punjab.

PANCHKULA RECORDS 29 CASES

Seven personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were among 29 new Covid-19 cases reported in Panchkula district on Monday, taking the count to 280. According to the health bulletin of Panchkula district, 31 persons were tested positive on Monday, out of which 29 are from the district and two from other districts. Out of 280 people who tested positive for the virus, 134 persons have cured, one has died and 145 are active.

Those who tested positive on Monday include a 32-year-old man from Sector 9, a 39-year-old man from Naggal, a 38-year-old from Jaspur, a 40-year-old woman from Toda, a 40-year-old female from Nayagaon, a 45-year-old woman from Mouli, a 12-year-old boy from Tagra and a 20-year-old woman from Tipra. Two men aged 30 and 18 are from Ashiana, Phase 1 and seven are from Barwala.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University admissions: 4,973 register for UG, 6,047 for PG courses
Jul 20, 2020 23:01 IST
Sukhbir invites Capt for assurance on MSP
Jul 20, 2020 22:59 IST
More frost in UK-China ties as extradition pact is suspended
Jul 20, 2020 22:59 IST
100 years of SAD discussed during webinar at Panjab University
Jul 20, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.