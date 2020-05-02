Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 20 people test positive for Covid-19 in Nanded gurdwara

20 people test positive for Covid-19 in Nanded gurdwara

A total of 97 samples have been collected from Langar Sahib, of which 20 karsewaks (volunteers) tested positive for the disease, while 25 tested negative. The results of 41 samples are awaited.

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:17 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times/Jalandhar

The Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from there to Punjab were found infected. (HT PHOTO)

Twenty people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at the Langar Sahib gurdwara in Nanded on Saturday.

Confirming the development, Nanded superintendent of police Vijay Kumar told Hindustan Times that 97 samples had been collected, of which 20 karsewaks (volunteers) had tested positive for the disease, while 25 tested negative. The results of 41 samples are awaited.

Nanded civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar said the 20 persons who had tested positive on Saturday were residents of Maharastra.

When asked whether they had taken swab samples of pilgrims from Punjab who stayed at Hazoor Sahib and Langar Sahib gurdwaras Dr Bhosikar said they had conducted a checkup but had not taken swab samples of the pilgrims.



The Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from there to Punjab were found infected. In Punjab, around 296 pilgrims, who were brought back from Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded (Maharashtra) over the last few days, have tested positive of viral infection so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

122 CRPF troopers of a Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:13 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:23 IST
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 12:41 IST
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
May 02, 2020 11:10 IST

latest news

iPhone 11 best selling smartphone in China during Q1: Counterpoint
May 02, 2020 13:15 IST
Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower
May 02, 2020 13:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Will boost morale’, says Amit Shah on armed forces thanking corona warriors and all the latest news
May 02, 2020 13:17 IST
Neetu raises toast to Rishi in one last post: ‘The end of our story’
May 02, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.