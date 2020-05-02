20-year-old arrested for trying to run over ASI; father also booked on attempt to murder charges

The accused reportedly attempted to run over the assistant sub-inspector when he signalled him to stop his Eritga (PB O8 CS 6467) at a checkpoint near Milkbar Chowk near Model town. (HT PHOTO )

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly tried to run over an assistant sub-inspector, was arrested on charges of attempt to murder on Saturday. The youngster’s father, too, has been booked on the same charges for allowing his son to violate curfew.

The accused, Anmol Mehmi of Nakodar Chowk, reportedly attempted to run over assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mulkh Raj when the cop signalled him to stop his Eritga at a checkpoint near Milkbar Chowk near Model town around 8:30am.

The accused, Anmol Mehmi of Nakodar Chowk, was beaten up by the cops after he stopped the vehicle. ( HT PHOTO )

INCIDENT CAPTURED ON VIDEO

A video of the incident shows the ASI hanging on to the car’s bonnet. Mehmi stopped the vehicle a few metres away, after which the cops pulled him out and beat him up. The video has been widely circulated on social media.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal said Mehmi’s father, Parminder Kumar, has also been booked for allowing him to drive amid curfew without a pass and putting other people’s lives in danger.

The duo have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. Kumar is yet to be arrested.

DGP WARNS AGAINST PULLING SIMILAR STUNTS

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta also tweeted about the incident. He said both father and son had been booked and the Punjab Police has ‘zero tolerance policy’ against such acts.