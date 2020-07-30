20-year-old held for theft bid in Chandigarh

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to steal from the house of a Sector-42 resident.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Attawa village, Chandigarh. The complainant, Kulwinder Singh, said he returned from office at 8pm and put his belongings in the lawn outside his house as per Covid-19 safety measures.

Singh said that he heard a noise from outside after some time and saw the accused in the lawn. He raised the alarm and the accused fled, but was caught by the complainant’s family members.

Police reached the spot and the complainant’s purse was recovered from his possession.

A case was registered at Sector 36 police station and the accused was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

During interrogation, he confessed to committing a burglary at a house in Sector 35, Chandigarh, and stealing a mobile phone from there. A case was registered for this at Sector 36 police station on July 24. The stolen mobile was also recovered from his possession.

The accused also has a theft case registered against him at Sector 34 police station in 2014.