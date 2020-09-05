20-year-old man dies by suicide in Chandigarh

A 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Sector 20, Chandigarh on Saturday.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot which stated that only he is responsible for taking this extreme step. The incident came to light at around 6 pm when the victim’s father went to the roof and saw him hanging from a rod of the tin shed.

The deceased was staying with his parents, brother and sister.

The deceased had told his sister that he is going out with his friends but instead went to the roof and hanged himself. The police were informed about the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.