Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 20-year-old man dies by suicide in Chandigarh

20-year-old man dies by suicide in Chandigarh

A suicide note was recovered from the spot which stated that only he is responsible for taking this extreme step

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Sector 20, Chandigarh on Saturday.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot which stated that only he is responsible for taking this extreme step. The incident came to light at around 6 pm when the victim’s father went to the roof and saw him hanging from a rod of the tin shed.

The deceased was staying with his parents, brother and sister.

The deceased had told his sister that he is going out with his friends but instead went to the roof and hanged himself. The police were informed about the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Sep 06, 2020 02:49 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Sep 05, 2020 23:50 IST

latest news

Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment
Sep 06, 2020 03:38 IST
‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Sep 06, 2020 03:24 IST
Covid-19: Don’t be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars
Sep 06, 2020 03:22 IST
Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram
Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.