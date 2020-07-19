20-year-old Sec 33 firing accused is named in 7 criminal cases

Police officers have said that Nitin Nahar had used the .32 bore gun for the Sector 33 firing and was ambidextrous. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nitin Nahar, the main accused in the Sector 33 shooting case of May 31 targeting liquor baron Arvind Singla’s house is only 20 years old but has seven criminal cases against him.

Nahar, incarcerated at Amritsar’s Central Jail from June 18, was brought by Chandigarh police on production warrant on July 16 to appear at the court of district magistrate Meenakshi Gupta in connection with the Sector 33 case.

Police said Nahar was an accused in seven cases in Amritsar, including three shootings, all occurring between August 2019 and June 2020.

Officials privy to the matter said, “Nahar had used the .32 bore gun for the shooting in Sector 33. He is ambidextrous and can fire a gun with both hands and he did this on the day of the firing as well.”

They also revealed that Nahar had come in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through gangster Bobby Malhotra, who is currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail.

Nahar has revealed the names of two other co-accused in the Singla case, inluding Balbir Cheema alias Mani Cheema and Rahul Bhiwani alias Bacchi Bhiwani.

Five men were involved in the shooting of which only two, including Nitin Nahar and Karan Sharma, a hotel management student, have been arrested.

On May 31, five shooters had opened fire at hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla’s house in an attempt to target his brother Arvind Singla. Police are tracing the whereabouts of the three other suspects, who are all on the run.