20-year-old youth shot dead by friends in Jhajjar

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 20-year-old youth was shot dead allegedly by his friends at Jhajjar’s Chhuchhakwas village late on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sushil alias Sonu, who was residing in Police Lines area in Jhajjar along with his mother.

In his complaint, Sushil’s uncle Vijender said that his nephew had gone to his friend Manish’s house in Achhej village last week.

“When he did not return, my brother-in-law Ravinder Singh visited Manish’s house four days ago to enquire about his whereabouts. Manish’s mother told Ravinder that the duo had gone out somewhere. On Friday night, we were informed that my nephew was shot dead by his friends — Manish and Sombir — at the latter’s house in Chhuchhakwas village and his body was lying outside a private hospital in Jhajjar,” the complainant added.



Sub-inspector Rajbir Singh of Chhuchhakwas police post said that Manish and Sombir had been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 34(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder. Teams have been formed to nab the accused and the investigation is underway,” the cop added.

