20-yr-old arrested riding stolen motorcycle with fake number plate in Chandigarh

A 20-year-old youth was arrested riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused, Sahil, a resident of Ram Darbar, was caught near the Sector 32 fire brigade office for being outdoors after 9pm.

Upon further investigation it was found the number plate was fake and the bike had been stolen.

Police have registered a case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police said they are tracing where the bike had been stolen from and its owner.