Home / Chandigarh / 200 inmates of Ludhiana Women’s Jail shifted to Pathankot jail

200 inmates of Ludhiana Women’s Jail shifted to Pathankot jail

The move comes after a 48-year-old undertrial, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 200 inmates of the Ludhiana Women’s Jail were shifted to the women’s jail in Pathankot on Saturday, after an inmate tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Confirming the development, Ludhiana Women’s Jail superintendent said, “For the safety of the inmates and to maintain social distancing among them, we have shifted the inmates to Pathankot jail. Now, we have 45 inmates here.”

Meanwhile, 15 inmates and five jail employees, who came in contact with the positive patient, were quarantined.

The 48-year-old undertrial, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was brought to the jail by the Sangrur police on Thursday. The woman’s samples were taken for testing on Friday after she exhibited symptoms of coronavirus. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Ludhiana.



Earlier on April 19, as many as 200 inmates lodged in Borstal jail were shifted to Faridkot jail due to coronavirus fear. The step was taken to accommodate inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail, which was already overcrowded.

