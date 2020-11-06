2008 UT employees housing scheme: HC seeks status report from Chandigarh admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Chandigarh administration to submit a report on the progress made in the 2008 housing scheme for UT employees.

In March this year, the court had directed the Centre, UT and the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to convene a meeting and take a decision on the scheme. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it got delayed and was held in August. Now, two weeks have been given to the administration to file the status report.

The court acted on a fresh application by the employees, seeking an update on progress in the scheme. The petitioners are demanding that flats be allotted at the same rates as asked for in 2008, within a time-bound frame. Now, the cost estimated by CHB has increased 5-10 fold. The housing scheme for administration employees was launched in February 2008. The draw of lots was also held in November 2010. But 3,930 employees, who were declared successful, have yet to get possession. The 3-BHK and 2-BHK flats are to come up in Sector 52 on 61 acres. The employees have opposed UT’s decision due to which the flats’ cost has gone up from the earlier Rs 34.7 lakh to Rs 1.76 crore in the case of 3-BHK, Rs 1.35 crore from Rs 24.3 lakh in the case of 2-BHK. Also, 1-BHK will cost Rs 99 lakh instead of Rs 13.5 lakh.

At the August 19 meeting between MHA and UT officials, it was decided that the calculation of rates be made again for different categories by applying various factors like floor area ratio, collector rate, plotted area etc., in consultation with the representatives of the petitioners. Following this, CHB had planned to offer a 10-storey or seven-storey housing option to reduce the rates of flats, but this could meet with legal hurdles, as high rise buildings are not permissible in Chandigarh.