2010 murder case: Submit probe report before Gurugram court, HC tells CBI

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit its probe report before a Gurugram court in the 2010 murder case of Kid Zee Play School director Nargis Juneja.

The high court bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice HS Sidhu while answering a criminal reference observed that where FIR has been registered by the local police and upon submission of challan court has commenced trial but CBI is roped in, the agency shall submit its report to the trial court where earlier FIR was pending. The bench said the high court while roping in CBI will have to pass a specific order with regard to fate of the investigation already conducted by local police when probe is entrusted to the agency.

The division bench was answering a reference made by a single bench to decide on the legal question on fate of Haryana police probe in the case as the CBI had submitted its probe report before the designated special court in Panchkula.

The central agency in its report submitted to Panchkula special CBI court had exonerated her husband Rakesh Juneja and a special judicial magistrate had accepted the closure report. However, in the Gurugram court where trial was stayed by high court in 2012, her husband had been chargesheeted as accused.

In December 2010, Nargis Juneja, wife of Rakesh Juneja was killed at her home. Her father Roshan Lal Kapoor had alleged the husband’s involvement along with his ‘paramour’ Rosy Bhasin. In 2011, Haryana police SIT had filed an untraced report, exonerating both, but the Gurugram court did not accept it and named Juneja as accused. In April 2012, the high court roped in CBI and stayed the trial. While Gurugram court trial remains pending, the CBI filed the report in designated court, which accepted closure report in January 2018.