2012 NRI kidnapping case: HC turns life sentence into 10-year jail for six convicts

Dropping the ransom charges against six persons convicted in an NRI kidnapping case, the Punjab and Haryana high court has reduced their punishment from life sentence to 10-year jail term.

The case dates back to April 2012 when Canadian NRI Navneet Singh Chatha, who was visiting the city and residing in Sector-18, was kidnapped and taken to a farm house in Kurukshetra.

As per the prosecution, the convicts made the victim call his brother in Canada and ask for Rs 1 crore citing a land deal. Navneet made the call but dropped a hint due to which his brother got suspicious and informed the police from Canada. The victim used to call his brother “Ginnu” or “Garry” but on the fateful day, he addressed him by his full name Gurneet Singh Chatha and asked for the money.

A UT crime branch team had rescued the NRI after a raid in which exchange of fire also took place. The police had arrested six persons, identified as Pradeep Malik, Sanjeev Kumar alias Soni, Anil Kumar, Ajit Singh, Nitin and Sukhdev, on charges of kidnapping, robbery and wrongful confinement. They were convicted by the trial court and awarded a life sentence in September 2016.

The high court bench of justice Jitendra Chauhan and justice Archana Puri, while modifying the trial court order, observed that there is absolutely no evidence of ransom calls made to the NRI’s brother in Canada even as mobile numbers of all the accused were recovered. “In the light of the same, phono-connectivity as asserted (by prosecution), does not stand established. Consequently, the demand of ransom amount, as such does not stand proved,” the bench said while dropping the charges of ransom demand. Kidnapping entails a jail term of 10 years but for demanding ransom upon kidnap, a person can be awarded a life or even death sentence.

On the kidnapping charges, the bench said the abduction stands amply established, even though the victim had property-dealing interaction with one of the accused and had voluntarily gone with him in a car. The other accused had joined in later and threatened the NRI with a gun and taken to Kurukshetra, where he was confined in a room in a farmhouse.

The UT police had also recovered Rs 12.5 lakh, 300 Canadian dollars, a Honda Accord car robbed from the victim, and a Maruti Swift Dzire car robbed from a person in Panchkula. The victim had appeared through video conferencing, claiming threat to his life.