Home / Chandigarh / 2017 graft case: Chandigarh SSP asked to look into threat allegations against 3 SHOs

2017 graft case: Chandigarh SSP asked to look into threat allegations against 3 SHOs

Witness in case alleged that he was being forced to turn hostile in court against inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO, police station, Manimajra

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:53 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A CBI court has asked Chandigarh police SSP Nilambari Jagadale (pictured here) to look into threat allegations made against three SHOs by a complainant in a 2017 graft case. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagadale was been asked by the CBI court to look into allegations by 2017 graft case complainant and witness Prem Singh Bisht that he was being threatened by three station house officers (SHOs) and others.

In a plea to the special CBI court, Bisht had alleged that he was being forced to turn hostile in court against inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO, police station, Manimajra. He said he was receiving threats from inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO, and constable Ashok Kumar, both from police station, Sector 31, and inspector Baldev Singh, SHO, police station, Sector 34, to submit an affidavit in favour of Kaur.

Bisht also placed a pen drive before the court containing what he claimed were recorded conversations with Rajdeep Singh, Ashok Kumar with Samdarsh Kumar alias Joseph who is Bisht’s acquaintance and a witness in the case.

Bisht alleged that some Chandigarh police officials wanted to indict him in a false case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.



Claiming that he feared a physical attack, Bisht also requested the court to provide him with security and order a CBI investigation into the matter.

Bisht was the complainant in 2017 graft case against sub-inspector Mohan Singh who allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from him to drop the names of three of his employees from an FIR registered for an attempt to murder case on the directions of Jaswinder Kaur. She was then SHO of the Sector 31 police station.

In 2017 CBI officials had caught Mohan Singh accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Bisht.

