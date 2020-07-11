2019 Tarn Taran blast: HC dismisses bail plea of accused

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the 2019 Tarn Taran blast.

The accused, Malkiat Singh, had sought bail on health grounds, stating that he was suffering from various ailments for the last few years, for which, he had been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, and also to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

The explosion took place on the outskirts of Pandori Gola village, claiming the lives of two accused and injuring another accused. As per the National Investigation Agency, which is the probing matter, the appellant was in contact with the trio and was an active member of pro-Khalistan terrorist group, and conspired with them to carry out a terrorist attack by causing explosion. A total of eight persons were arrested as their incriminating role in the case emerged. One accused person is still at large. Chargesheet has already been filed and more than sufficient evidence has been collected against the accused, the NIA stated.

Dismissing the plea, the HC observed the trial court order establishes that the appellant was in constant touch with the co-accused and was an active member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group and further, he collected the bomb from his co-accused and kept it in his possession. As of medical ailments, the HC said that trial court has already dealt with it.