Home / Chandigarh / 21-year-old ends life, blames brother’s wife for fights at home

21-year-old ends life, blames brother’s wife for fights at home

A suicide note said the woman often misbehaved with the victim and his parents and that he found her insults unbearable.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 21-year-old man died by suicide at his family’s store at Ramesh Nagar on Tibba Road on Saturday, leaving behind a note pinning the blame on his sister-in-law for allegedly misbehaving with him and his parents.

An FIR was lodged against the woman from Krishan Vihar at the Tibba police station after the note was recovered and on the basis of a complaint filed by her father-in-law.

The note said the woman often misbehaved with the victim and his parents and that he found her insults unbearable.

The victim’s father said his son had left for their shop at 1 pm and when he followed later he found the place locked. When there was no response to his knocking he was helped by others to break open the door and find him hanging from the ceiling.



The man was alive when rescued but died on the way to hospital.

Sub-inspector Daljit Singh, SHO at Tibba police station, said a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC had been registered against the woman and she would be arrested.

