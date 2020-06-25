21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala

A 21-year-old youth was killed by two persons allegedly over taking on a late-night walk with his wife in a locality of the Patiala city on Monday.

The deceased is Mithun Patel (21), a native of Bihar who lived in a rented accommodation in Factory Area while the accused were identified as Jagmohan Singh of Shankarpur village in Patiala district and Bhupinder Singh of Kurukshetra district in Haryana.

He was attacked with a liquor bottle, bricks and stones, the police said.

Kishor Patel, the victim’s father, told to police that he along with his son and daughter-in-law was taking a walk near Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib around 12:15am when the accused intercepted them and asked why they were moving around with the girl.

“When my son told them that she was his wife they started arguing with him. One of them hit my son with a bottle while the other attacked him with stones and bricks,” he said.

Station house officer (SHO) Gurnam Singh said that the victim was rushed to Government Rajindra hospital where he died during treatment.

A case was registered against the two under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Grain Market police station.

“We have started investigation. The accused will be arrested soon,” the SHO said.