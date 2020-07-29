Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 26 cops among 53 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in Ludhiana

26 cops among 53 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in Ludhiana

The Covid-related death count in Ludhiana has mounted to 80, MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon tests positive

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Image/HT)

Nine Covid-related deaths and 53 fresh infections were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The fresh cases included 26 cops, including the Division 6 station house officer, and 18 cops deployed in office of commissioner of police. The industrial town witnessed the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 casualties. The public is advised not to visit the CP office for three more days. They can send their complaints via email at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in

The Covid-related death count in Ludhiana has mounted to 80. The virus has claimed 29 lives in Ludhiana in the last five days. The city had reported seven deaths on Saturday, while two deaths were reported on Sunday. As many as five people lost the battle with the virus on Monday, while six deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said a total of 60 patients (53 patients from Ludhiana and seven from other states and districts) had tested positive in last 24 hours.



He said 2,886 locals had tested positive, while 417 patients from outside the district had tested positive.

Congress MLA tests positive

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon has tested positive for Covid-19. The results of the rapid antigen test came out positive, while the RT-PCR report is still awaited, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga. Dhillon was suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

15 more Tru NAAT machines installed in Punjab
Jul 29, 2020 23:59 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid test positivity rate shoots up to 9.6% in July
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
Supreme Court slams IIT-B for backing out of smog tower project
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
US says no plans to deploy troops from Germany to Indo-Pacific
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.