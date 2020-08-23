22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Himachal Pradesh Government transferred twenty-two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), CID, Ashok Tiwari has been transferred as ADGP, law and order and with additional charge of ADGP armed police and training.

He will replace N Venugopal, who will be the ADGP, CID. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, who returned from study leave, has been posted as inspector general of police (IGP), law and order, Shimla while Sumedha Dwevedi, has been made deputy inspector general (DIG), northern range, Dharamshala, after she returned from leave.

DIG, northern range, Santosh Patial has been transferred as DIG, cyber crime with additional charge of DIG, economic offences.

Superintendent of police (SP) state vigilance and anti-corruption Bureau (SVACB), Dharamshala, has been shifted as SP Chamba replacing Monika Bhutungru who will be now be AIG, police headquarters (PHQ), Shimla. Rahul Nath, AIG (PHQ) has been transferred as SP (SVACB), Central Range Mandi.

Aide-de-camp (ADC) to the governor Mohit Chawla has been posted as SP Shimla replacing Omapati Jamwal, who will now be SP (SVACB special investigation unit), Shimla.

SP, SVACB, SIU, Shalini Agnihotri will be the SP Mandi. She replaces Gurdev Sharma who has been shifted as SP, Crime, Shimla.

Raman Kumar, SP (crime), Shimla will be the ADC to governor. Hamirpur SP Arjit Sen Thakur goes as SP Una replacing Karthikeyan Gokulchandran who comes at his place.

Commandant first Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN), Bangarh, Una Sakshi Verma has been transferred as Commandant 4th IRBN, Jungleberi, Hamirpur. Akrti, ASP Kangra will be commandant of 1st IRBN.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nalagarh, Manav Verma will be new SP of Lahaul-Spiti. He replaces Rajesh Kumar Dharmani who goes as SP (SVACB), Dharamshala.

Ashok Rattan, who has completed his training, has been posted as SDPO, Nurpur. Shristi Pandey has been posted as SDPO, Amb in Una district; and Vivek as SDPO, Nalagarh.