Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 22 students of Classes 10, 12 test positive for Covid before schools reopen in Haryana

22 students of Classes 10, 12 test positive for Covid before schools reopen in Haryana

Last week, the state government decided to reopen schools on December 14 for students taking the board exams and for students of Classes 9 and 11 on December 21.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 16:27 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Haryana school education department asked students to submit a medical certificate before joining class. (Manoj Dhaka/HT file)

Twenty-two students tested positive for Covid-19 in Hisar, Rohtak and Jhajjar districts of Haryana when they underwent the mandatory health check-up before schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 on December 14, officials said.

Last week, the state government decided to reopen schools for students taking the board exams this Monday and for students of Classes 9 and 11 on December 21. The Haryana school education department asked students to submit a medical certificate before joining school.

Eighteen students of the Government Senior Secondary School at Kheri Barki village in Barwala sub division of Hisar were found infected with coronavirus on December 12.

Vinay Sethia, a health inspector at Barwala, said the matter came to light after school principal Gajanand Sharma requested the department to collect samples of students of the two classes at Kheri Barki village itself on December 12. “We collected the samples of 66 students. Of them, 18 tested positive. We have started sanitisation and infected students are in home isolation,” he said.



When contacted over phone, Sharma said: “Only those students who furnish the medical certificate will be allowed in school. No student came on Wednesday.”

It is learnt that two students each tested positive in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

Dadri deputy civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Gupta said: “We have collected the samples of 800 students and the report will be out by Thursday morning.”

A health official, requesting anonymity, said more than 30 students from Dadri and six from Jhajjar were in home quarantine after their body temperature was found higher than normal during thermal scanning at hospitals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

WHO warns of ‘high risk’ of Covid resurgence in Europe in early 2021
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pakistan approves chemical castration of sex offenders
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Anupam Kher shares funny video of ‘Indian low budget Harry Potter’, watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Lyon in his den’ - Team India’s biggest threat in Australia series
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.