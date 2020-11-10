Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 22-year-old man booked for rape of minor wife

22-year-old man booked for rape of minor wife

The couple had eloped, but their relationship became strained after the man’s family refused to accept the minor as his wife

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man from Maloya who eloped with a minor has been booked for rape. (Shutterstock)

Seven months after he married his 16-year-old friend, a 22-year-old man living in Maloya has been booked for the rape of his minor wife.
The man, who works as a painter, had reportedly eloped with his minor friend and returned a week later. However, his family refused to accept his wife and soon the relationship between the couple became strained, following which he refused to live with her.
On her complaint the police reportedly got her medical examination done and found she was a minor, aged about 16 years even though the girl maintained she was a major.
A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the man, who is yet to be arrested.

