Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 22-year-old man stabbed to death in Karnal, four booked

22-year-old man stabbed to death in Karnal, four booked

As per the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening as members of two groups claimed possession of a disputed land

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a clash that ensued over a disputed land in Sheikhpura Suhana village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Paramjeet Singh of the same village, who used to till fields for farmers.

As per the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening as members of two groups claimed possession of a disputed land. Members of one group sent Paramjeet to plough the land, which agitated the members of the rival group and they allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Paramjeet was rushed to Karnal medical college, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, but he succumbed on the way.



Baljeet Singh, in-charge of Karnal’s Sadar police station, said on the complaint of victim’s family members, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Parveen Kumar, Rajesh, Saksham and Bhima.

He said an investigation was on and the accused will soon be arrested.

Paramjeet’s body has been handed over to his family members after autopsy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case
May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute
May 19, 2020 04:20 IST
Back to work, auto drivers in Ludhiana openly flout distancing norms
May 19, 2020 04:12 IST
Indian envoy to UK retires after a ‘roller-coaster ride’
May 19, 2020 04:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.