Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village

22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village

The uncle had rebuked the 22-year-old for having disreputable friends; the accused is being treated at a private hospital

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Tarn Taran

(Representative Image/HT )

A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his nephew after he rebuked the accused for fraternising with miscreants at Lalu Ghuman village, 10 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night.

Soon after shooting his uncle Sukhdev Singh, the 22-year-old accused Judgevir Singh shot himself. He is being treated at a private hospital in Tarn Taran and his condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place at around 2 am when the victim Sukhdev and other family members were asleep, police said.

Judgevir entered the victim’s house by scaling a wall and opened fire at Sukhdev, who was sleeping in the courtyard, with a pistol. The bullets hit him in the chest. The victim then went on to the roof and shot himself in the stomach, village sarpanch Dilbagh Singh said.



“A few days ago, Sukhdev had rebuked his nephew for spending time with known miscreants. Sukhdev had also taunted Judgevir for becoming a gangster,” the sarpanch said.

Sukhdev’s wife, son, wife, daughter and son-in-law were in the house when the incident took place.

“My family members and I rushed the two of them to the hospital where Sukhdev was declared brought dead. As Judgevir’s condition was critical, doctors referred him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the sarpanch said.

Sukhdev, a farmer, is survived by his 20-year-old son, wife, two married daughters and a father. Judgevir’s father is a truck driver. He is the victim’s older brother.

Station house officer (SHO) of Chabhal police station Harinder Singh said a case had been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala firm on Covid-free certificates for expatriates returning home
Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST
Ludhiana doctors to observe ‘medical bandh’ on June 23
Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST
Sushant sister reveals what son said when she told him ‘Mamu is no more’
Jun 16, 2020 19:43 IST
Farmers, local labourers at loggerheads after migrant exodus in Amritsar
Jun 16, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.