22-year-old vegetable vendor stabbed to death in Ludhiana

The vendor was attacked by snatchers, say police

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

The incident took place around 5.30am when the victim, Ramu, who was on his way to the vegetable market (Representative Image/HT )

A 22-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death by unidentified snatchers in Chander Nagar on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 5.30am when the victim, Ramu, who was on his way to the vegetable market.

Ramu was stopped by unidentified persons near Malhi Palace in Chander Nagar. The accused demanded cash from him and when Ramu resisted, they stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons and fled.

Ramu died on the spot. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.



Police are scanning through CCTV footage to identify the assaulters. An FIR is yet to be registered.

