22-year-old youth commits suicide in Daria

A 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Daria village here on Sunday. The deceased was spotted around 11am by his family members.

As per the police, the family members were sitting outside when he hanged himself from the ceiling in his room. No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

The youth was unmarried and used to work at an automobile showroom in Panchkula, but he had not been there since the lockdown was imposed. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

TB PATIENT HANGS SELF IN PANCHKULA

A tuberculosis (TB) patient was found hanging in his house in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, on June 20. Police said the deceased had been suffering from TB for the last four years and was discharged from the civil hospital on June 19. He was earlier treated at PGIMER. Stressed due to his illness, he committed suicide, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case.