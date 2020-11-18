₹223-crore J&K loan scam: 2 more co-op society former officials named in chargesheet

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday produced a supplementary chargesheet against two former government officials in a multi-crore loan scam.

An official spokesperson said a chargesheet was produced against the then J&K Co-operative Societies registrar Mohammad Mujib-Ur-Rehman-Ghassi and the then deputy registrar Ashiq Hussain in the ₹223 crore J&K State Cooperative Bank (JKSTCB ) loan scam.

“Both accused were arrested prior to production of chargesheet and produced in a court. Both accused were remanded to judicial custody,” the spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered against J&K State Co-operative Bank Ltd chairperson Mohammad Shafi Dar and others in Srinagar for allegedly sanctioning loans to the tune of ₹250 crore in favour of a non-existent society, River Jhelum Co-operative House Building Society Magarmal Bagh, Srinagar, for the alleged construction of a satellite township at Shiv Pora Srinagar.

The loan was sanctioned bypassing the bank’s credit policy and on the basis of false and fabricated documents.

“The ACB had already filed a chargesheet on November 8 against the then chairperson of the bank, chairperson of the non-existant society Hilal Ahmad Mir and the society’s secretary Abdul Hamid Hajam,” he said.

“On the receipt of the said letter, a loan to the tune of ₹ 223 crore was sanctioned in favour of the said non-existent co-operative society by the J&K State Co-operative Bank headed by Dar,” he said.

The agenda items of the non-existent society were created on January 23, 2019. The bylaws say the fictitious society was created by Dar, he said. The hearing has been fixed for November 23.

Pvt company commits ₹34-lakh fraud, 7 booked

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch has booked seven people and registered a case against a private firm for luring people with a business plan to double their money in Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused who have been booked for the fraud, cheating and conspiracy are Mukesh of Jind, Haryana, director group of companies; Deepak Malik of Jind, Haryana, the CEO; Sonu Rani of Panipat; Parveen Kumar of Dera Bassi, Mohali,; and its members Ranjeet Singh of Mukhtar Sahib; Jaspal Singh and Sukhwinder of Amritsar.

Ranjeet, Jaspal and Sukhvinder promised the complainants to double their investment amount within two to three months.

The suspects also made the complainants transfer a total ₹34,30,000 in the account of the company, according to the officials.

Roshni land scam : DCs told to expunge entries of encroached land

Divisional commissioner of Jammu region Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday asked all 10 deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all the mutations of land transferred under the Roshni Act and submit details.