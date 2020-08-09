23 deaths, 998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Punjab on Saturday reported 23 deaths and 998 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the state’s positive patients’ count has reached 22,928 and death toll 562. According to the government’s bulletin, 14,860 patients have been discharged so far and the state has 7,506 active cases.

Ten people died, while 296, including ACP Sandeep Wadhera, tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Two Covid-19 positive patients died and 111 tested positive for the virus in Amritsar district. Forty-two people from Gurdaspur district and 36 from Tarn Taran, including 16 from Patti sub-jail, contacted the infection.

A 42-year-old man hailing from Sunam town died of Covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Saturday. Besides, 16 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Sangrur district. Of these, six are from Sunam, three from Bhawanigarh, two from Malerkotla, one each from Amargarh, Dhuri, Sherpur, Kauhrian and Longowal blocks.

A total of 104 positive cases were reported in Bathinda on Saturday. Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said patients are from different parts of the district and migrant workers from Raman Mandi area.

In Ferozepur, 18 people were tested positive and 13 coronavirus cases were detected from Muktsar. Total eight residents of Fazilka were also tested positive. Moga reported 37 fresh cases and Faridkot 37.

One person died while 66 tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 2,977 positive cases and 76 deaths to date. In Kapurthala, 22 people tested positive for the virus.