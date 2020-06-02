Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 23-year-old dental student ends life in Rohtak

23-year-old dental student ends life in Rohtak

When her friends failed to get a response after knocking on her door, they informed the hostel warden, following which, they broke the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she had not blamed anyone. ((Representative picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto))

A 23-year-old bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) intern committed suicide at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kunika Sethi, a resident of Panipat.

According to the details, at around 5pm, when Sethi’s friends failed to get a response after knocking on her door, they informed the hostel warden. Following which, they broke the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

PGIMS station house officer (SHO) Kaptan Singh said that the hostel authorities had informed him that a dental intern had ended her life by hanging herself from a fan in her room.



“Following which we reached the spot and informed Kunika’s parents about the incident. We have sent the victim’s body to PGIMS for post-mortem, which will be done tomorrow”, the SHO added.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said that they had recovered a suicide note from the spot in which she had not blamed anyone.

“She was depressed since February this year but the reason behind the same is yet to be ascertained”, he said.

The department has initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

