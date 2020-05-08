Sections
23-year-old murdered in Faridkot, one held

23-year-old murdered in Faridkot, one held

Four accused on the run, old enmity cited to be reason for attack

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Faridkot

The victim, Sukhdev Singh , was attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Faridkot’s Dhudi village on Thursday night. (HT PHOTO )

A 23-year-old man was murdered in Faridkot’s Dhudi village on Thursday.

Five people -- Jagjeet Singh, Billa Singh, Bant Singh and his sons Nirmal Singh and Jagraj Singh, all residents of Dhudi village -- have been booked. Jagjeet Singh has been arrested while the other four are absconding.

The victim’s mother, Paramjit Kaur, said her son Sukhdev Singh had an old enmity with the accused.

“The five accused barged into our house at night and attacked Sukhdev with sharp-edged weapons,” she told the police.



Station house officer Joginder Singh said the victim was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Faridkot Sadar police station.

