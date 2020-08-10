Sections
23-year-old woman dies by suicide after quarrel with husband

No suicide note has been recovered and police have initiated inquest proceedings

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:43 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A young mother killed herself after a quarrel with her husband at Kajheri village in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old mother of two hanged herself from a tree at Kajheri village in Sector 52 opposite the Sector 43 Inter State Bus Terminus on Monday evening reportedly after a quarrel with her husband. The couple fought after she was stopped from going to her sister’s house and she left home, her husband said, adding that she was found hanging later. She was taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note has been recovered and police have initiated inquest proceedings. The deceased is survived by two sons aged five and two years and her husband. HTC

