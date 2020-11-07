Sections
₹230-cr sanctioned for channelisation of Kangra rivulet

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur on Saturday said a ₹230-crore project had been sanctioned for channelisation of Naked Khad in Dehra sub-division of Kangra district.

He said the foundation stone for the project will be laid soon. “Channelisation will provide relief against extensive damages caused by floods during monsoon.”

Thakur also inspected different irrigation and drinking water supply schemes in Jwalamukhi and Dehra sub-divisions. He directed the officials to complete all the under-construction water supply schemes and pay attention to quality in development works.

“The state government is taking effective steps to provide better irrigation and drinking water facilities to the people of the state,” said Thakur.



He also directed the departmental officers to ensure every household at village-level was being provided potable water.

Later, Thakur, who also holds the horticulture portfolio, inspected land in Khabali under the HP-SHIVA project. He said the project was being implemented to promote horticulture in lower regions of the state.

Under the project, 7000-hectares land had been found fit for horticulture. Thakur said the land will be fenced and saplings of fruit-bearing plants will be provided to farmers free of cost after soil testing.

“Fertilizer and irrigation will be arranged in selected areas and marketing facilities will be improved to boost farmers’ income and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Jwalamukhi MLA and deputy chairperson of the state planning board Ramesh Dhwala and Dehra legislator Hoshyar Singh were among those present.

