Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 236 girls apply to courses reserved for boys at Ludhiana college

236 girls apply to courses reserved for boys at Ludhiana college

This is despite the college website mentioning clearly that bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor in business administration and bachelor in computer application are offered only to male students

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:25 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Faculty members at the help desk constituted by the Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, to answer queries of students regarding admissions. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Over 236 girl students have registered online for admission in undergraduate courses reserved for boys at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College.

This is despite the college website mentioning clearly that bachelor of arts, bachelor of commerce, bachelor in business administration and bachelor in computer application are offered only to male students. However, BSc medical and non-medical are offered to both male and female students.

In BA first semester, 984 have applied, of which 61 are girls. In BCom, 1,056 have applied, of which 99 are girls. Also, 33 and 41 girl students have registered in BBA and BCA, respectively.

SCD College also has an evening college offering BA courses where male students working during the morning can complete their graduation. This time, two female students have registered online for this.



Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal, said, “We have clearly mentioned the courses reserved for male students on the college website. The girl students who have registered online for these courses can check their application status as it goes automatically to invalid applications.”

The last date to register online on the college website is August 8. The college is also answering queries of students through emails for which staff of the computer department has been deputed.

So far, 3,896 candidates have applied online for seven undergraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan College.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production
Aug 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali
Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST
Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold
Aug 01, 2020 00:29 IST
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality
Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.